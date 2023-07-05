AC Milan want to buy Spanish striker

According to Relevo, AC Milan has shown interest in Atletico Madrid and Spanish national team forward Alvaro Morata.

The Italian and Spanish clubs are reportedly in negotiations for the player's transfer during the summer transfer window. However, there are several complexities surrounding the potential move. Morata has reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid to extend his contract with a salary of €6.5 million per year, while Milan is not willing to match that amount. Additionally, Milan is reluctant to pay the requested €20 million transfer fee and instead wants to secure a loan deal with an option to buy the player in the summer of 2024.

It is worth noting that Morata has also attracted interest from a club in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi club is offering the Spanish forward a contract until the summer of 2026 with a salary of €40 million per year.

In the previous season, the 30-year-old Morata played 45 matches in all competitions for Atletico Madrid, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists. His current contract with the Madrid club is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

It is a reminder that both Milan and Atletico qualified to participate in the 2023/2024 Champions League based on their performances in the previous season.