AC Milan sold one of the leaders to Besiktas

Left midfielder Ante Rebic from AC Milan and the Croatian national team has officially joined Istanbul's "Besiktas," as announced by the club's press office on their official website.

The footballer has joined the Turkish club on a free transfer, as a free agent. Rebic has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2025. His annual salary will amount to 2.5 million euros after taxes. Additionally, he will receive a signing bonus of 280,000 euros and will earn up to 10,000 euros for each match played.

The 29-year-old Rebic has been playing for AC Milan since 2019. He initially joined the Italian club on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt. After a year, AC Milan permanently transferred the Croatian for 6.7 million euros. He has played a total of 123 matches for the Milanese club in all competitions, scoring 29 goals and providing 17 assists. During his time with the club, he became the champion of Italy in the 2021/2022 season. Prior to playing for AC Milan, the footballer also represented Split, Fiorentina, RB Leipzig, and Verona.

Rebic has been representing the Croatian national team since 2013. He has played 42 matches for the Croatian team, scoring three goals and providing four assists. He has also received six yellow cards and one red card.