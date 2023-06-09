AC Milan is interested in signing a midfielder from the Belgian national team

AC Milan is interested in signing midfielder Youri Tielemans from Leicester City and the Belgian national team, according to journalist Daniele Longo on Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club intends to sign the player during the summer transfer window. The midfielder's contract with Leicester City is set to expire on June 30, which would make him a free agent and allow him to join another club on a free transfer.

In the current season, the 26-year-old Tielemans has played 37 matches in all competitions for Leicester City, scoring four goals and providing two assists.