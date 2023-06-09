AC Milan is interested in signing a midfielder from the Belgian national team
Football news Today, 13:15
Photo: Instagram of Jüri Tielemans/Author unknown
AC Milan is interested in signing midfielder Youri Tielemans from Leicester City and the Belgian national team, according to journalist Daniele Longo on Twitter.
According to the source, the Italian club intends to sign the player during the summer transfer window. The midfielder's contract with Leicester City is set to expire on June 30, which would make him a free agent and allow him to join another club on a free transfer.
In the current season, the 26-year-old Tielemans has played 37 matches in all competitions for Leicester City, scoring four goals and providing two assists.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 10:30 Bayern signed former RB Leipzig leader
Football news 07 june 2023, 17:16 The winner of the UEFA Conference League was determined in the 90th minute
Football news 07 june 2023, 15:51 Real Madrid has purchased a 19-year-old talent for 103 million euros
Football news 07 june 2023, 15:34 Lionel Messi has chosen a new club
Football news 07 june 2023, 06:31 Ukrainian national team has appointed a new head coach
Football news 05 june 2023, 16:15 Messi gave an unexpected response to Al-Hilal's offer
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:55 "Liverpool" has reached an agreement with the midfielder of the French national team Football news Today, 13:43 "Real" is close to buying a Spanish goalkeeper Football news Today, 13:30 "Manchester United" has made a decision regarding Mason Greenwood Football news Today, 13:15 AC Milan is interested in signing a midfielder from the Belgian national team Football news Today, 12:55 The midfielder of "Liverpool" has transferred to "Werder" Football news Today, 12:42 Winger Riyad Mahrez may leave Manchester City due to a lucrative offer Football news Today, 12:30 Berardi may move to one of the top clubs in Serie A Football news Today, 12:15 "Roma" is interested in buying the former striker of "Real Madrid" Football news Today, 11:54 Real Madrid has brought back one of its academy graduates Football news Today, 11:46 Javi has convinced one of the leaders of Manchester City to move to Barcelon
Sport Predictions
Football Today Shelbourne vs Sligo Rovers predictions and betting tips on June 9, 2023 Football Today Cork City vs Dundalk predictions and betting tips on June 9, 2023 Football Today Drogheda United vs St. Patrick’s predictions and betting tips on June 9, 2023 Football Today Derry City vs Bohemians predictions and betting tips on June 9, 2023 Football Today Independiente vs Sarmiento Junin predictions and betting tips on June 10, 2023 Football 10 june 2023 Manchester City vs Inter predictions and betting tips on June 10, 2023 Football 10 june 2023 Platense vs Tigre predictions and betting tips on June 10, 2023 Football 13 june 2023 Atlético Tucuman vs Godoy Cruz predictions and betting tips on June 10, 2023