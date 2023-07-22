RU RU
Main News AC Milan close to signing Nigerian striker for €30m

Football news
The forward of Villarreal and the Nigerian national team, Samuel Chukwueze, is close to joining AC Milan, according to Marca.

According to the source, the Italian club has reached an agreement for the transfer of the player. The transfer fee will be around 30 million euros, including bonuses. The Nigerian player will soon sign a contract with Milan that will be valid until the summer of 2028. His salary will be three million euros per year.

Chukwueze, who is 24 years old, is a product of Villarreal's youth academy. He has been playing for the first team of the Spanish club since 2018. The forward has appeared in 207 matches in all competitions, scoring 37 goals, and providing 31 assists. With Villarreal, Chukwueze won the UEFA Europa League in the 2020/2021 season.

Since 2018, Chukwueze has been representing the Nigerian national team. He has played 28 matches for the Nigerian team and scored four goals.

As a reminder, in the previous season, AC Milan finished in fourth place in the Serie A standings, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

