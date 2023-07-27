RU RU
Main News AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker

AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker

Football news Today, 12:10
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Photo: AC Milan website/Author unknown

AC Milan's press office announced on their official website the signing of Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal.

The transfer fee for the deal was €20 million. The amount could potentially increase by an additional €8 million through bonuses. The 24-year-old forward has signed a contract with the Italian club that will be valid until the summer of 2028. Chukwueze's annual salary will be €3 million.

Chukwueze is a product of Villarreal's youth academy and has been part of the Spanish club's first team since 2018. He has played 207 matches in all competitions, scoring 37 goals and providing 31 assists. During his time at Villarreal, Chukwueze won the UEFA Europa League in the 2020/2021 season.

Since 2018, Chukwueze has represented the Nigerian national team. He has played 28 matches for the Nigerian team and scored four goals.

In the previous season, AC Milan finished in fourth place in the Serie A standings, securing their spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
AC Milan Villarreal Serie A Italy LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news 25 july 2023, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video) Football news 23 july 2023, 00:07 Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)
Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news 22 july 2023, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:42 Borussia Mönchengladbach famous footballer diagnosed with malignant tumor Football news Today, 13:30 PSG could intercept Manchester United's transfer target Football news Today, 13:15 Liverpool sell team captain to Al Ittifaq from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 12:55 The legendary Spanish football player announced his retirement Football news Today, 12:42 Al-Hilal find alternative to Mbappe in Serie A Football news Today, 12:30 PSG set Real Madrid price for Kylian Mbappe transfer Football news Today, 12:16 Inter leader criticizes Romelu Lukaku Football news Today, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news Today, 07:00 Transfer of another ex-Barcelona legend to Inter Miami failed Football news Today, 05:00 The legend of Brazilian football called the player who is better than Messi and Ronaldo
Sport Predictions
Football 28 july 2023 Ilves vs VPS predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Viborg vs Lyngby predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Hamburger vs Schalke predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Royal Union vs Anderlecht predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Vejle vs Copenhagen predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Eupen vs Westerlo predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Charleroi vs Leuven predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Molenbeek vs Genk: predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023