AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker

AC Milan's press office announced on their official website the signing of Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal.

The transfer fee for the deal was €20 million. The amount could potentially increase by an additional €8 million through bonuses. The 24-year-old forward has signed a contract with the Italian club that will be valid until the summer of 2028. Chukwueze's annual salary will be €3 million.

Chukwueze is a product of Villarreal's youth academy and has been part of the Spanish club's first team since 2018. He has played 207 matches in all competitions, scoring 37 goals and providing 31 assists. During his time at Villarreal, Chukwueze won the UEFA Europa League in the 2020/2021 season.

Since 2018, Chukwueze has represented the Nigerian national team. He has played 28 matches for the Nigerian team and scored four goals.

In the previous season, AC Milan finished in fourth place in the Serie A standings, securing their spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.