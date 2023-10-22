A young talent might move to Saudi Arabia

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 10:18
Clubs from Saudi Arabia are interested in signing Barcelona's winger Ansu Fati, who joined Brighton on loan this season. This information is reported by sport.es.

Ansu Fati's entourage believes that he won't be able to fully unleash his potential in England and that his transfer value may start to decline. Therefore, the prospect of securing a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia is seen as very attractive. It is reported that Saudi clubs might make an offer for the Spanish player in the summer.

According to Transfermarkt, the transfer value of the 20-year-old player is €35 million.

This season, Ansu Fati has played eight matches for Brighton and scored two goals.

Earlier we reported that Ansu Fati's goal wasn't enough to help Brighton secure points in their match against Manchester City.

