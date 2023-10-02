A young star has extended his contract with Barcelona

The youthful winger of Barcelona, Lamin Yamal, has extended his contract with his club, as reported on the official website of the team.

The contract of the 16-year-old footballer is now in effect until the 30th of June, 2026 - this represents the maximum duration permitted for players of his age. Furthermore, it includes a release clause of one billion euros for any potential termination. On Monday, the 2nd of October, Yamal, accompanied by President Joan Laporta, First Vice President Rafa Yuste, Director responsible for youth football Joan Soler, and Sporting Director Deco, convened at Barcelona's offices.

It is worth noting that Yamal became Barcelona's youngest La Liga debutant and the fifth youngest player in the history of the Spanish championship. In April, he came on as a substitute during a match against Betis at the age of 15 years and 290 days.

In the current season, Yamal has participated in nine matches for the Blaugranas across all competitions, registering two assists.

Barcelona currently occupies the second position in La Liga. In the upcoming week, under the management of Xavi, the team will compete against Porto in the Champions League (4th of October) and face Granada in the context of the Spanish championship (8th of October).