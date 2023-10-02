RU RU NG NG
Main News A young star has extended his contract with Barcelona

A young star has extended his contract with Barcelona

Football news Today, 09:35
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
A young star has extended her contract with Barcelona Photo: https://www.fcbarcelona.com/en/

The youthful winger of Barcelona, Lamin Yamal, has extended his contract with his club, as reported on the official website of the team.

The contract of the 16-year-old footballer is now in effect until the 30th of June, 2026 - this represents the maximum duration permitted for players of his age. Furthermore, it includes a release clause of one billion euros for any potential termination. On Monday, the 2nd of October, Yamal, accompanied by President Joan Laporta, First Vice President Rafa Yuste, Director responsible for youth football Joan Soler, and Sporting Director Deco, convened at Barcelona's offices.

It is worth noting that Yamal became Barcelona's youngest La Liga debutant and the fifth youngest player in the history of the Spanish championship. In April, he came on as a substitute during a match against Betis at the age of 15 years and 290 days.

In the current season, Yamal has participated in nine matches for the Blaugranas across all competitions, registering two assists.

Barcelona currently occupies the second position in La Liga. In the upcoming week, under the management of Xavi, the team will compete against Porto in the Champions League (4th of October) and face Granada in the context of the Spanish championship (8th of October).

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona
Popular news
Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor Football news Yesterday, 15:31 VIDEO. Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor
With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The symbolic team of the Premier League in September Football news Yesterday, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League
Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news Yesterday, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 09:02 Saka's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
The culprits are punished. VAR officials banned from Premier League Football news Yesterday, 08:13 Scandal in the Premier League. The referees who disallowed Dias' goal have been suspeтded from duty
The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury Football news Yesterday, 00:49 The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:12 The tax authority is demanding £125 million in the Premier League Football news Today, 10:25 MacAllister could face potential disqualification for his criticism of the referees Football news Today, 10:10 Antony is eligible to participate in the Champions League match against Galatasaray Football news Today, 09:35 A young star has extended his contract with Barcelona Football news Today, 08:00 Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool's biggest problem Football news Today, 07:01 Xavi named the most difficult opponent for Barcelona Football news Today, 05:30 Rangers are left without a head coach Football news Today, 05:00 Leroy Sane sets a record in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 04:30 Real suffered a serious loss ahead of the Champions League match Football news Today, 04:16 Ronaldo scores 35 or more goals in a year for the 14th time in his career
Sport Predictions
Football Today Torino vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Sassuolo vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Kayserispor vs Basaksehir prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Al Nassr vs Istiqlol Dushanbe prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Fulham vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023