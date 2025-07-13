A tribute to the legend. Barcelona prepares Messi's triumphant return to Camp Nou

Barcelona is planning to invite Lionel Messi to the grand opening of the revamped Camp Nou. According to Mundo Deportivo, the ceremony will coincide with the completion of the stadium's large-scale reconstruction, following the installation of the new roof—a key phase of the project. The club's management wants Messi to be the central figure of this landmark event.

This will be a symbolic moment for Barça: a farewell to the greatest player in the club's history, who left in 2021 after building an enduring legacy—778 matches, 672 goals, and 35 trophies. The event will also mark the restoration of the club's historic identity and offer a chance to unite past and future legends—imagine Lamine Yamal and Messi sharing the same stage.

Messi is currently playing for Inter Miami, with whom he has already won the 2023 Leagues Cup. Despite his ongoing contract with the MLS club, Barcelona hopes to bring the Argentine superstar back for at least one unforgettable night—to properly thank him for everything he has done for the club.