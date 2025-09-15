A surprise move: Bayern Munich attempted to sign Raheem Sterling

An unexpected transfer was nearly on the cards.

On the final day of the transfer window, Bayern Munich secured the signing of Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea and, as it turns out, came close to landing another London club player.

Details: According to Christian Falk, the Bavarian giants made an offer to Chelsea for winger Raheem Sterling on deadline day. However, talks never advanced to a concrete stage, and Sterling ultimately remained at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United and Napoli had also shown interest in the England international. Chelsea, for their part, were actively looking to offload Sterling but were unable to finalise a deal, meaning he stays with the squad.

Recently, Enzo Maresca revealed which players have no chance of breaking into Chelsea’s starting XI as long as he remains in charge.

Reminder: Chelsea are pushing to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi on a free transfer after Guéhi’s move to Liverpool collapsed earlier this summer.