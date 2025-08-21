A recent high-profile case against FIFA could allow Isak to leave Newcastle as a free agent

The saga surrounding Alexander Isak's departure from Newcastle has reached its dramatic climax, with both sides now resorting to public accusations. But the Swedish striker may have FIFA regulations on his side—if he is patient enough.

Details: The recent Lassana Diarra case against FIFA prompted the world football governing body to amend its Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, with Article 17 now taking center stage. This is the rule Isak could invoke, though not immediately, but in the summer of 2026.

That is when the three-year 'protected period' of his contract with Newcastle will expire, allowing him to unilaterally terminate the agreement without facing sporting sanctions. To do so, he must notify the club of his intention to terminate within 15 days after the final match of the season (approximately by June 8, 2026), and as of July 1 that year, Isak would become a free agent.

The financial matters won't be resolved instantly—they are likely to become the subject of lengthy legal proceedings, potentially even reaching the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Even so, the compensation could be half the amount Liverpool's rejected offer was worth. The payout is calculated on the 'positive interest' principle, factoring in the player's salary, his value to the team, and the cost of a suitable replacement.

Reminder: Previously, the Swedish forward accused Newcastle of breaching agreements, while the club responded that no promise had been made to let him leave this summer.