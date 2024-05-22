A Real Madrid legend shared his thoughts on who should guard the goal in the Champions League final

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas shared his thoughts on who, in his opinion, should play in the UEFA Champions League final between Courtois and Lunin, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

According to him, Courtois is the number one choice. He was such last year, and this season, he is only regaining his form. However, Lunin made a crucial contribution to Real reaching the final.

"I am pleased that Courtois has returned to a fantastic level. I am also glad that Lunin has shown that he can also be trusted. Ancelotti has a choice, so he must decide what is best for the team. Lunin has shown that he has class and can compete with an experienced goalkeeper like Kepa Arrizabalaga," stated Iker.

Casillas added that Lunin is a young lad, and it is very difficult for him to compete with the first-choice goalkeeper.

It is worth noting that Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois spoke about his recovery after two serious knee injuries. Earlier, it was reported that Courtois' recovery from injury will be featured in a documentary series.