A Premier League club could potentially face a deduction of 12 points for FFP violations

Everton, a Premier League club, could potentially face a deduction of 12 points for violating income regulations, as reported by The Telegraph.

It has been revealed that the club is accused of exceeding the permitted loss limit over the past three seasons. Everton reported losses of £304 million, while Premier League regulations allow no more than £105 million in losses during that period. An independent commission is currently investigating the matter, and a decision is expected by the end of the year.

The Premier League has recommended the maximum penalty of deducting 12 points from Everton. Additionally, the club could face a transfer ban.

Everton has emphasized its adherence to the rules and insists it will vigorously defend its position, asserting that exceptions, including those related to the crisis caused by the coronavirus, will absolve them of any wrongdoing.

In the current Premier League season, Everton has played nine matches, suffering six losses, securing one draw, and earning two wins. As a result, Everton has seven points and currently occupies the 16th position in the league standings.