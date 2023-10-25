RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news A Premier League club could potentially face a deduction of 12 points for FFP violations

A Premier League club could potentially face a deduction of 12 points for FFP violations

Football news 25 oct 2023, 13:16
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
A Premier League club could potentially face a deduction of 12 points for FFP violations A Premier League club could potentially face a deduction of 12 points for FFP violations

Everton, a Premier League club, could potentially face a deduction of 12 points for violating income regulations, as reported by The Telegraph.

It has been revealed that the club is accused of exceeding the permitted loss limit over the past three seasons. Everton reported losses of £304 million, while Premier League regulations allow no more than £105 million in losses during that period. An independent commission is currently investigating the matter, and a decision is expected by the end of the year.

The Premier League has recommended the maximum penalty of deducting 12 points from Everton. Additionally, the club could face a transfer ban.

Everton has emphasized its adherence to the rules and insists it will vigorously defend its position, asserting that exceptions, including those related to the crisis caused by the coronavirus, will absolve them of any wrongdoing.

In the current Premier League season, Everton has played nine matches, suffering six losses, securing one draw, and earning two wins. As a result, Everton has seven points and currently occupies the 16th position in the league standings.

Related teams and leagues
Everton Premier League England
Popular news
Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews
Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews
Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs
Fury vs. Ngannou: when and how to watch the fight Boxing News Today, 10:02 Fury vs. Ngannou: when and how to watch the fight
French Interior Minister considers Benzema's position on the war in Israel suspicious Football news Today, 08:18 French Interior Minister considers Benzema's position on the war in Israel suspicious
Newcastle intend to punish Tonali Football news Today, 08:12 Newcastle intend to punish Tonali
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs Boxing News Today, 10:02 Fury vs. Ngannou: when and how to watch the fight Football news Today, 09:19 Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:18 French Interior Minister considers Benzema's position on the war in Israel suspicious Football news Today, 08:12 Newcastle intend to punish Tonali Football news Today, 05:51 Liverpool equaled record streak set 33 years ago Football news Today, 04:48 Rooney promises big changes in Birmingham Football news Today, 04:28 Manchester City is preparing 100 million for the Barcelona star
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hatayspor vs Kayserispor prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahly prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Bochum vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Genoa vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Sint-Truiden - RWDM Molenbeek prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Clermont vs Nice prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Girona vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today St. Patrick’s vs Shamrock Rovers prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023