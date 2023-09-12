Pogba's positive doping test could have been caused by a food additive

A possible reason for the positive doping test in Paul Pogba could be a food additive, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

This supplement was bought in the United States of America and was recommended to Pogba by his doctor friend. That is, Juventus is not related to this drug and this situation, so in case of a second positive test, the contract with the French player will be terminated.

It is worth noting that the USA has different rules regarding doping. Therefore, a supplement bought there can cause a positive test. The situation may be a case of carelessness on the part of Paul Pogba. However, this carelessness can be very expensive. In case of a second positive test, the Frenchman will be disqualified for four years.

The player has three days for counter analysis. If anything, Juventus can terminate the contract with Pogba. Currently, the football player does not train with the team, because there is a ban. In addition, based on the circumstances provided for in Article 5.5 of the collective agreement, a positive doping test is one of the cases in which a player's salary can be suspended.