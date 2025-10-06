RU RU ES ES FR FR
A new trend? Over 250 long throw-ins taken in the first seven rounds of the Premier League season

Is there a new trend emerging in the Premier League?
Only seven rounds have been played in the new Premier League season, yet a clear pattern is already forming — and it’s all about throw-ins.

Details: According to data from analytics firm Opta, there have already been 262 long throw-ins taken since the start of the current campaign. Remarkably, that’s already 45% of the total recorded throughout the entire previous season. In 2024/25, across 38 rounds, teams executed 578 long throw-ins in total.

Following Manchester City’s match against Brentford, Pep Guardiola noted that just three weeks ago it seemed Liverpool had already secured the title, but the situation has changed, making it far too early to draw conclusions.

Reminder: Arsenal currently top the table with 16 points, followed by Liverpool with 15. Tottenham and Bournemouth sit on 14 each, Manchester City have 13, and Chelsea are seventh with 11. The gap at the top remains minimal, meaning the title race is still very much alive.

