A new challenge is on the horizon. Raúl could take charge of Borussia Mönchengladbach

Major changes may be coming in the Spanish coach's career.
Raúl's agent is already actively working on this matter.

Details: According to Transfermarkt, referencing Bild, 48-year-old Spaniard Raúl González could soon become the head coach of Germany's Borussia Mönchengladbach.

It is reported that Raúl's agent, Ginés Carvajal, has put forward his client's name to Gladbach's management as the club's new head coach.

The publication notes that the agent is working vigorously on the German market due to Raúl's desire to coach in the Bundesliga, as the specialist is familiar with German football from his playing days at Schalke between 2010 and 2012.

After seven years as a coach at Real Madrid's youth academy, Raúl, long known as a hard-working figure, departed the Royal club at the end of the season. The former striker, who had long hoped for a promotion to the first team, decided to take the next step in his career at another club.

