RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news A new attempt. Tottenham ready to offer €70 million for Savinho

A new attempt. Tottenham ready to offer €70 million for Savinho

The player himself is open to joining the London side
Transfer news Today, 04:31
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Michael Steele/Getty Images

Tottenham is set to make a fresh attempt to sign Manchester City’s Brazilian winger Savio.

Details: According to journalist Matteo Moretto, London’s Tottenham Hotspur remain determined to land the 21-year-old Manchester City winger Savio. Spurs are preparing a new offer for the player. As per the source, the club has put €70 million on the table for the Brazilian.

Reports suggest that Savio himself is open to joining Tottenham, so the potential transfer now hinges entirely on Manchester City and the club’s plans for the final stretch of the transfer window.

Worth noting: Real Sociedad vs Espanyol prediction and betting tips 24 Аugust 2025

Last season, Savinho featured in 48 matches for his club, scoring three goals and providing 13 assists. The statistics portal Transfermarkt values the young Brazilian at €50 million.

See also: Ilkay Gündogan and Manuel Akanji left out of Man City squad for Tottenham clash! What's the reason?

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Related Team News
Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates victory Transfer news Today, 05:00 Donnarumma to Manchester City? Everything depends on Ederson!
Frank matches Mourinho and Conte in a unique stat. But what does Guardiola have to do with it? Football news Yesterday, 10:02 Frank matches Mourinho and Conte in a unique stat. But what does Guardiola have to do with it?
Ilkay Gundogan talks to Pep Guardiola Football news Yesterday, 07:35 Ilkay Gündogan and Manuel Akanji left out of Man City squad for Tottenham clash! What's the reason?
Luka Vusković Transfer news Yesterday, 02:38 Luka Vušković heads to Hamburg. Tottenham sends player out on loan
Galatasaray offers Akanji a three-year contract Football news 22 aug 2025, 13:04 Galatasaray offers Akanji a three-year contract
Manchester City vs Tottenham: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 2 clash online Football news 22 aug 2025, 11:20 Manchester City vs Tottenham: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 2 clash online
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores