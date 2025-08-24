A new attempt. Tottenham ready to offer €70 million for Savinho

Tottenham is set to make a fresh attempt to sign Manchester City’s Brazilian winger Savio.

Details: According to journalist Matteo Moretto, London’s Tottenham Hotspur remain determined to land the 21-year-old Manchester City winger Savio. Spurs are preparing a new offer for the player. As per the source, the club has put €70 million on the table for the Brazilian.

Reports suggest that Savio himself is open to joining Tottenham, so the potential transfer now hinges entirely on Manchester City and the club’s plans for the final stretch of the transfer window.



Last season, Savinho featured in 48 matches for his club, scoring three goals and providing 13 assists. The statistics portal Transfermarkt values the young Brazilian at €50 million.



