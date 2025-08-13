A month and a half later. Calvert-Lewin finds a new club

Back when he was still an Everton player, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was linked with a host of clubs—Manchester United was even touted as a possible destination for the forward. But reality turned out to be a bit harsher.

Details: According to Sky Sports, the 28-year-old striker has agreed terms with... Leeds. The Premier League newcomers won’t have to pay a transfer fee for Calvert-Lewin, as he’s set to join Elland Road as a free agent. However, the terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

At the same time, this move could mean Leeds have finally filled their striker spot, and the much-discussed signing of Rodrigo Muniz, who the club had been chasing, could now be off the table. Fulham aren’t planning to sell Muniz, and the player himself is reportedly interested in a move to Atalanta, who are keeping a close eye on him.

Reminder: Earlier in July, it was reported that Manchester United were considering signing Calvert-Lewin, with West Ham also linked to the forward.