A dream come true. Marcus Rashford shares photo of his first training session with Barcelona

Barcelona's newest signing, Marcus Rashford, took part in his first training session alongside his new teammates. He shared photos from the session on his Instagram page.

The images capture a delighted Rashford working hard at Barcelona’s training base with his new squad. He captioned the shots with, “Let's get right to work with the team 🫡.”

As a reminder, the Englishman recently signed a loan deal with Barcelona, which allows him to play for the Catalan giants for the duration of the loan. Barcelona also secured an option to buy Rashford from Manchester United at the end of the loan spell. The transfer fee in this scenario would be €30 million.

Barcelona will also fully cover Rashford’s salary, as stipulated in his contract with Man United. His annual wage amounts to €14 million.

Notably, the Englishman will wear the number 14 shirt during his stint in Spain.