A defender from Real Madrid has received a three-match suspension

Football news Today, 13:57
Photo: https://www.instagram.com/nachofdez90

Real Madrid's defender Nacho has received a three-match suspension in La Liga and is at risk of missing the match against Barcelona, as reported by Marca.

In the match against Girona, the Real Madrid player made a harsh tackle against Cristian Porto, receiving a straight red card, while the opponent player suffered an injury. The competition committee has issued a verdict regarding this situation, suspending Nacho for three matches.

"Three game suspension, for using dangerous play causing damage that impairs the faculties of the offended party, with an accessory fine for the club in the amount of 1,050 and 600 for the offender. (Article: 122)", - reads the decision.

This decision was influenced by the injury to Cristian Porto, who could not leave the field on his own and had to be taken to the hospital. It is expected that Real Madrid will appeal this decision. Carlo Ancelotti's team will be left with only one central defender, Rüdiger, for the next match.

If the sanctions are not reduced, Nacho will miss the matches against Osasuna, Sevilla, and Barcelona.

We will remind that Real Madrid is preparing a lawsuit against the police commissioner, who accused the club of bribing referees.

