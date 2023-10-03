Real Madrid will initiate legal proceedings against the former police commissioner

Real Madrid will pursue legal action against the former police commissioner, José Manuel Villarejo, who has accused them of bribing referees. The club has announced on its website that it is preparing a lawsuit.

The President of Real Madrid has instructed an immediate initiation of the corresponding legal proceedings against the former commissioner, José Manuel Villarejo, for his false accusations made on the Catalan radio station RAC1.

Former Spanish police commissioner José Manuel Villarejo made a sensational statement, claiming that he possesses evidence implicating Real Madrid's President, Florentino Pérez, in the bribery of referees. According to Villarejo, these actions took place even before Barcelona became involved in such practices.

It's worth noting that just the day before, Villarejo stated that he possesses documents that could aid in the investigation into former Barcelona President Sandro Rosell. According to the former law enforcement officer, these documents were provided to him by individuals close to the current president of the Catalan club, Joan Laporta.

