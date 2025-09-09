A blow for Man City! Egypt striker Omar Marmoush suffers injury

Marmoush injured in match against Burkina Faso

Details: Today, in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, Burkina Faso hosted Egypt. The match ended in a goalless 0-0 draw, but it will be remembered for an unfortunate incident for the visitors. As early as the 10th minute, Egypt and Manchester City’s first-choice forward Omar Marmoush picked up an injury.

It is not yet known how serious the injury is or how long the City striker will be sidelined.

Reminder: Erling Haaland banged his face on the team bus door. He was taken to hospital where doctors put several stitches near his lip.