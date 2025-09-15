A Blow for Bayern: Raphaël Guerreiro Injured in Previous Match

The player is sidelined for a spell.

Bayern Munich swept aside Hamburg in their last Bundesliga outing and are now preparing for the UEFA Champions League. However, the team faces the setback of losing one of their key players.

Details: According to Bayern Munich, Raphaël Guerreiro has sustained a minor abdominal muscle injury. He will miss the upcoming match and is ruled out for an unspecified period, with no exact timeline given for his return.

Raphaël Guerreiro hat sich beim Spiel gegen den Hamburger SV eine kleine Verletzung der Bauchmuskulatur zugezogen. ℹ️



Gute Besserung, Rapha! 🍀



Alle Infos: https://t.co/4CPEWTrlP9 pic.twitter.com/XjlQRgk0ag — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) September 15, 2025

Bayern’s next fixture comes in the UEFA Champions League against Chelsea, scheduled for Wednesday, September 17, at the Allianz Arena.

Reminder: The Bavarian giants made a deadline-day approach to Chelsea for winger Raheem Sterling, but talks never progressed to an advanced stage.