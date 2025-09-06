A blow for Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong suffers injury during international duty

The Dutchman forced to leave the national team camp

Details: Frenkie de Jong left the Netherlands national team training camp on Friday evening. The midfielder picked up an injury in the match against Poland and will now miss Sunday's game against Lithuania.

Read also: Malaga vs Granada prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 6, 2025

According to AS, De Jong is struggling with a gluteal muscle issue. On Saturday, he is set to undergo a thorough examination at Barcelona’s training center.

The Blaugrana will play their first match after the international break on September 14 – in round 4 of La Liga, the Catalans will host Valencia.

The Dutchman remains a key figure for Flick and has already featured in both matches for the Blaugrana.

Reminder: Earlier, another midfielder, Oriol Romeu, had already left the team.