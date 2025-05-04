A beautiful story. Messi stopped security for a selfie with a child

In an MLS regular season match, Inter Miami faced off against New York Red Bulls and claimed a convincing 4-1 victory. During the game, a touching moment unfolded involving Lionel Messi.

Details: During the match, a young boy ran onto the field, hoping to snap a photo with the Argentine superstar. Security was ready to immediately detain and escort him off the pitch, but Messi himself asked the stewards not to touch the child, took a selfie with him, and then gave him a hug. Only after that did the boy leave the field.

الأسطورة ميسي يطلب من الأمن أن يسمحوا للطفل بالتقاط سيلفي ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/OjoEoP0UwO — Messi World (@M10GOAT) May 4, 2025

It’s worth noting that Lionel Messi also found the net in this game, scoring the final goal of the match. Luis Suárez also got on the score sheet. Currently, Inter Miami sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, having collected 21 points from ten rounds.

Reminder: Inter Miami’s international campaign ended on a sour note—a 1-3 home defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps knocked the team out of the CONCACAF Champions League with an aggregate score of 1-5.