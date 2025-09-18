RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news A beautiful gesture! Eintracht fans bid farewell to Kevin Trapp

A beautiful gesture! Eintracht fans bid farewell to Kevin Trapp

The goalkeeper has forever written his name in the club’s history.
Football news Today, 16:05
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Kevin Trapp with Eintracht Frankfurt colours https://x.com/SkySportDE

The fans expressed their gratitude to Kevin for his loyalty and commitment.

Details: Today, ahead of the Champions League clash between Eintracht and Turkish giants Galatasaray, the home supporters, under a chorus of choreographed chants and thunderous applause, said their emotional goodbyes to former captain Kevin Trapp. The goalkeeper, who recently joined Paris Saint-Germain, was honored with a lifetime club membership as a farewell gift.

Kevin Trapp initially joined Eintracht in 2012 from Kaiserslautern. In 2015, the German shot-stopper made a move to French side PSG for €9.5 million, but returned to Eintracht in 2019, where he played until the summer of 2025 before transferring to FC Paris.

In total, Trapp made 383 appearances for Eintracht, conceding 554 goals and keeping 89 clean sheets.

Reminder: More than a game! Galatasaray fans invite newlyweds to join their celebrations in Frankfurt

Related teams and leagues
Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt Schedule Eintracht Frankfurt News Eintracht Frankfurt Transfers
Galatasaray Galatasaray Schedule Galatasaray News Galatasaray Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
Galatasaray fans during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce Football news Today, 13:52 More than a game! Galatasaray fans invite newlyweds to join their celebrations in Frankfurt
Related Team News
Mauro Icardi on a date with his fiancee Lifestyle Yesterday, 04:20 Happy together. Mauro Icardi shares a new personal photo with his fiancée
Mauro Icardi celebrates his goal against Eyupspor Football news 16 sep 2025, 07:22 Getting ready for the Champions League. Icardi shares training photos with Galatasaray
Mauro Icardi in Galatasaray kit Lifestyle 13 sep 2025, 09:23 Mauro Icardi congratulates Turkish basketball team on reaching EuroBasket final
Mauro Icardi trains at Galatasaray's club base Football news 13 sep 2025, 05:06 Hard work. Mauro Icardi shares new training photos from Galatasaray
Related Tournament News
Goal machine in action! Football news Today, 16:34 Goal machine in action! Haaland scores his historic 50th Champions League goal
A tough call for the referee! Di Lorenzo sent off for foul on Haaland Football news Today, 15:54 A tough call for the referee! Di Lorenzo sent off for foul on Haaland
Back home! Man City fans pay touching tribute to De Bruyne Football news Today, 15:32 Back home! Man City fans pay touching tribute to De Bruyne
Alex Grimaldo of Bayer Leverkusenlooks on during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen Football news Today, 15:21 Magical execution! Alex Grimaldo scores a stunning free-kick goal against Copenhagen
Fati's debut was a success! Scored in his very first match for Monaco! Football news Today, 14:56 Fati's debut was a success! Scored in his very first match for Monaco!
A nightmare for Monaco! The club concedes three goals in the first half of the Champions League for the first time since 2018 Football news Today, 14:33 A nightmare for Monaco! The club concedes three goals in the first half of the Champions League for the first time since 2018
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores