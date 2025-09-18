A beautiful gesture! Eintracht fans bid farewell to Kevin Trapp

The goalkeeper has forever written his name in the club’s history.

The fans expressed their gratitude to Kevin for his loyalty and commitment.

Details: Today, ahead of the Champions League clash between Eintracht and Turkish giants Galatasaray, the home supporters, under a chorus of choreographed chants and thunderous applause, said their emotional goodbyes to former captain Kevin Trapp. The goalkeeper, who recently joined Paris Saint-Germain, was honored with a lifetime club membership as a farewell gift.

See also: Sporting - Kairat prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.09.2025

Kevin Trapp initially joined Eintracht in 2012 from Kaiserslautern. In 2015, the German shot-stopper made a move to French side PSG for €9.5 million, but returned to Eintracht in 2019, where he played until the summer of 2025 before transferring to FC Paris.

In total, Trapp made 383 appearances for Eintracht, conceding 554 goals and keeping 89 clean sheets.

Reminder: More than a game! Galatasaray fans invite newlyweds to join their celebrations in Frankfurt