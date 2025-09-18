More than a game! Galatasaray fans invite newlyweds to join their celebrations in Frankfurt

Football unites!

A vibrant moment on an equally vibrant day for a young couple.

Details: Ahead of the Champions League group stage opener between Germany's Eintracht and Turkey's Galatasaray, the visiting fans made a heartwarming gesture.

Spotting a pair of newlyweds on the street, they invited them into their circle and celebrated this special occasion together. The fans sang songs and belted out their signature club chants, while the couple seamlessly joined in, taking part in the singing and dancing alongside the supporters.

Such moments show just how football can bring people together, even from different countries.

❤️💛 Galatasaray fans invited a newly married couple to their chants in the middle of Frankfurt. Football is incredible. 😂 pic.twitter.com/LUlZAdIzfH — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) September 18, 2025

The match between Eintracht and Galatasaray kicks off in just an hour at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

