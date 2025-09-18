The world's sexiest footballer Alisha Lehmann juggles a ball by the pool in a bikini with her friend

It turned out absolutely stunning

Alisha Lehmann, a player for Como's women's team and widely regarded as the world's sexiest footballer, has showcased her dazzling ball control skills. The star posted a video on her Instagram page, where she and a teammate exchange passes over a swimming pool.

Lehmann shared a clip featuring herself and her friend, as well as Como teammate Ramona Petzelberger, volleying the ball back and forth across the pool. Both athletes look stunning in their swimsuits, soaking up the sun and radiating great energy.

It's worth noting that Alisha Lehmann represents the Swiss women's national team and joined Como this summer after her spell with Juventus Women. With the Turin side, she clinched both the league title and the Italian Cup last season, although her personal contribution was modest — 16 appearances and 2 goals.

Additionally, the 26-year-old Lehmann previously played for Young Boys, West Ham, Everton, and Aston Villa women's teams.