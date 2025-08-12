RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Official: Alisha Lehmann joins Como Women

Official: Alisha Lehmann joins Como Women

The deal is officially done.
Football news Today, 02:59
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Alicia Lehmann at a Juventus training session Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Alisha is ready for a fresh challenge.

Details: Earlier today, the official Juventus Women page announced that one of the brightest stars in women's football, Alisha Lehmann, is making the move to Como Women.

As of now, the terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Alisha Lehmann joined Juventus last season from England’s Aston Villa and featured in 22 matches for the Bianconere, scoring two goals.

During her time in Turin, Alisha achieved several milestones:

  • The first Swiss player to score a Serie A goal for Juventus.
  • One of only five players to score in her Serie A debut for Juventus over the past four years, alongside Lineth Beerensteyn, Maëlle Garbino, Valentina Bergamaschi, and Amalie Vangsgaard.
  • Won the Italian championship.
  • Lifted the Coppa Italia.

Reminder: Stunning. The Switzerland women’s national team with Alisha Lehmann lost 1–7… to a U15 boys’ team

Related teams and leagues
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News
Como Women Como Women Schedule Como Women News
Serie A Women Italy Serie A Women Italy Table Serie A Women Italy Fixtures Serie A Women Italy Predictions
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores