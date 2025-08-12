Official: Alisha Lehmann joins Como Women

Alisha is ready for a fresh challenge.

Details: Earlier today, the official Juventus Women page announced that one of the brightest stars in women's football, Alisha Lehmann, is making the move to Como Women.

As of now, the terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Alisha Lehmann joined Juventus last season from England’s Aston Villa and featured in 22 matches for the Bianconere, scoring two goals.

During her time in Turin, Alisha achieved several milestones: