Prediction on game Win West Bromwich Odds: 2.1 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the ties in the first round of the English League Cup will take place on Tuesday at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, where the local side, West Bromwich Albion, will host Derby County. Here’s a bet suggestion for the outcome of this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

The Baggies kicked off their new season with a 1-0 win over Blackburn, showcasing disciplined defending and capitalizing on their attacking opportunity thanks to a goal from Isaac Price. Under Ryan Mason’s guidance, the club is aiming to return to the play-off zone, while the League Cup is seen as an extra chance for rotation and squad depth testing.

Historically, West Brom have shown their cup pedigree, having lifted the League Cup back in the 1965/66 season. However, recent encounters with Derby have been problematic, with four consecutive defeats. This time, Mason is expected to field a refreshed line-up, giving opportunities to several players, including Josh Maja and Devante Cole, which should add more attacking threat.

The Rams began their season with a 1-3 loss to Stoke City, once again highlighting defensive frailties under John Eustace. After a 19th-place finish in last season’s Championship, the club is eager to improve, but their main priority is likely to remain the league. Cup matches, meanwhile, offer a chance to rotate the squad and give minutes to youngsters and new signings.

In recent years, Derby have performed confidently against West Brom, winning their last three Championship meetings and knocking them out of the League Cup in 2022. However, injuries and squad absences are a significant factor that could impact the outcome. Still, their fighting spirit and successful head-to-head record could help the Rams mount a challenge.

Probable line-ups

West Bromwich Albion : Wildsmith — Taylor, Phillips, Campbell, Styles — Diakite, Diming — Wallace, Price, Cole — Maja

: Wildsmith — Taylor, Phillips, Campbell, Styles — Diakite, Diming — Wallace, Price, Cole — Maja Derby County: Vickers — Nyambe, Rooney, Sanderson, Elder — Ozoh, Osborne, Clarke — Wyman, Morris, Brown

Match facts and head-to-head

Derby have won their last four matches against West Brom in all competitions.

Their last League Cup meeting ended in a 1-0 win for Derby in 2022.

West Brom have not beaten Derby since December 2021.

Prediction

Derby’s winning streak in head-to-heads adds intrigue, but this time West Brom have strong arguments in their favor — home advantage, a positive start to the season, and greater squad depth. I expect the hosts to finally break their poor run and advance to the second round, albeit in a hard-fought contest. Our pick: West Bromwich to win at odds of 2.10.