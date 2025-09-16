Prediction on game Total under 4.0 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the opening round of the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Thursday at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, where the local side Sporting will host Kairat. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, which comes with solid chances of success.

Match preview

The Portuguese club returns to Europe’s premier competition as national champions, aiming to end a lengthy winless run in the Champions League. Over their last six matches in the tournament, the “Lions” have failed to secure a victory, and at home, they’ve gone winless in five of their previous seven games. This highlights some ongoing issues with confidence when playing on their own turf.

Despite this, Rúben Borges’s squad boasts a competitive lineup and a consistent attacking unit. In most matches, Sporting regularly finds the net, but rarely scores more than two goals, making their style cautious and calculated.

The Kazakh club is making history, reaching the Champions League group stage for the first time ever. To get here, Kairat navigated a long qualifying campaign, knocking out opponents like Slovan and Celtic along the way. This alone marks a major success for Rafael Urazbakhtin’s side and for Kazakh football as a whole.

However, the club continues to struggle on the road. Kairat hasn’t won away from home in six consecutive Champions League outings, and their attacking output is often limited to just one goal. Still, their disciplined defense keeps them competitive, even against stronger opposition.

Probable lineups

Sporting : Virgínia, Vagiannidis, Inácio, Debast, Mangas, Yulmann, Kochorashvili, Araújo, Gonçalves, Suárez, Trincão

: Virgínia, Vagiannidis, Inácio, Debast, Mangas, Yulmann, Kochorashvili, Araújo, Gonçalves, Suárez, Trincão Kairat: Kalmyrza, Martynovich, Sorokin, Mrynskiy, Tapalov, Gromyko, Arad, Gleizer, Edmilson Filho, Jorginho, Satpayev

Match facts and head-to-head

Sporting are winless in their last 6 Champions League matches.

Kairat are making their debut in the Champions League group stage.

In 5 of Kairat’s last 6 away Champions League games, there have been no more than two goals scored.

Prediction

Kairat will likely play with maximum caution and a compact setup, understanding the quality of their opponent and the value of every point. Sporting have the experience and class, but often lack the firepower to break down resolute defensive lines. Expect a hard-fought contest where the Portuguese side will dominate, but a rout seems unlikely.