37 different players played for Chelsea in the first team in 2023

According to Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella, citing Opta Sports, Chelsea had 37 different players on the field in the 2023 Premier League.

Yesterday, the latest on the list was midfielder Leslie Ugochukwu.

Let us remind you that in the fifth round match, the “aristocrats” played away against Bournemouth at the Vitality Dean Court stadium and the game ended with the score 0:0.

Chelsea have signed 12 new players in the current summer transfer window: Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, Alex Disasi, Nicholas Jackson, Leslie Ugochukwu, Roberbe Sanchez, David Washington, Angelo, Jorge Petrovic and Diego Moreira.

Based on the results of five matches played in the English Championship, Chelsea ranks 14th in the standings with 5 points (2 losses, 2 draws and 1 victory). In the next round, Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino's team will play against Aston Villa on September 24.

Last season, Chelsea finished 12th with 44 points and failed to qualify for European competition for the first time in a long time.