27-year-old Ghanaian boxer Ernest Akushey dies after bout

Tragic news from Ghana

27-year-old Ghanaian boxer Ernest Akushey passed away on September 23, just 11 days after his last fight.

Details: On September 12 in Accra, Akushey lost to Jacob Dickson by judges’ decision after eight rounds. According to The Sun, a few days after the bout, the athlete began to complain of feeling unwell, and on the night of September 23 his condition deteriorated sharply, leading to his death.

In his professional career, Akushey had a 6–0 winning streak, but in 2025 he suffered two defeats — in May against Jonathan Tetteh and in September against Dickson. In his last fight, he sustained a significant number of blows to the head.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman expressed condolences to the athlete’s family and friends, calling his death an irreparable loss. Akushie became the fourth boxer to die after a fight in 2025.