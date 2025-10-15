2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Sadio Mané, the lucky charm that qualifies Senegal

Direct qualification from Senegal.

Senegal secured its place in the world football arena in the United States. A qualification that the Senegalese team owes to the indispensable striker Sadio Mané.

Senegal mercilessly beat Mauritania 4-0 at the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium. Sadio Mané, who scored twice, led his team to a well-deserved qualification. The Lions finally found the opening goal just before halftime thanks to a saving goal from Sadio Mané on a magnificent free kick that liberated the entire stadium.

After the break, Sadio Mané took charge. The number 10 scored twice in the 48th minute. Iliman Ndiaye confirmed Senegal's total superiority in the second half with his goal in the 64th minute. At the very end of the match (85th minute), Habib Diallo capped the Senegalese attacking feat.

While all eyes were on Sadio Mané to showcase his leadership, the former Liverpool player rose to the challenge and confirmed his leadership by facilitating Senegal's qualification for the 2026 World Cup.