17-year-old Bayern prodigy eager to make a statement in the first team

Senses blood in the water.
Football news Today, 08:17
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
During Bayern Munich’s summer pre-season, 17-year-old midfielder Lennart Karl stole the spotlight, finding the net against both Tottenham and Grasshopper. The young midfielder now feels ready to stake his claim for a regular spot in the first team.

Details: Karl stated that he is working tirelessly and now hopes to earn playing time in Bayern’s official matches. The difference compared to youth football is striking.

Quote: “Now I want to get minutes in bigger matches, like the Supercup or the Bundesliga. I’m working extremely hard for this and hope everything will work out. As a young player, I want to lead by example, showcase my strengths, and keep developing.

Games are completely different compared to the youth team. Coming to training every day and playing with the best from around the world—the intensity is obviously very high, but yes, I definitely feel I can keep up at this level,” Karl said.

