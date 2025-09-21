RU RU ES ES FR FR
ZED vs Al-Ittihad: Can Al-Ittihad break their winless streak?

ZED FC ZED FC
Premier League Egypt (Round 8) 22 sep 2025, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
Al Ittihad Alexandria Al Ittihad Alexandria
Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.48
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the eighth round of the Egyptian Premier League, ZED will face Al-Ittihad. The match is scheduled for Monday, September 22, with kickoff at 19:00 CET. Here’s my betting insight for this clash.

ZED vs Al-Ittihad: Match preview

Last season, ZED failed to break into the top nine of the Premier League and had to compete in the relegation group. The team collected 32 points and finished first in that group. The start of the new season has been inconsistent, but ZED remain in the hunt for a Championship group spot. In their first seven matches, the team has claimed two wins, suffered two defeats, and drawn three times. Currently, they sit on nine points in 11th place. The gap to the seventh spot is just one point.

Al-Ittihad also missed out on the top nine last season and played in the relegation group, where they delivered a lackluster performance, picking up 26 points and finishing sixth out of nine. This season, Al-Ittihad have managed just one win—coming in the third round. Besides that, they’ve recorded two draws and four losses. So, after seven matches, they have only five points, are in 17th place, and trail the seventh spot by five points—a considerable gap, even at this early stage of the campaign.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

  • Al-Ittihad are winless in their last four matches.
  • The team hasn’t scored a single goal in their previous four games.
  • The last time ZED and Al-Ittihad met, the match ended 0-0.
  • In the last four head-to-head clashes between these teams, no more than one goal was scored in each match.

Probable line-ups

  • Al-Ittihad: Al Mahdi, Alaa, Rahil, Saleh, Sobhi, Salifu, Mohamed, El Ghandour, Id, Abdelnaim, Mabululu

Prediction

Both teams are currently languishing in the lower half of the standings. Recent head-to-head meetings have also lacked goals. Al-Ittihad have failed to score in four consecutive matches. That’s why my bet is on under 2 total goals for this match.

