On Saturday, September 20, as part of the fifth round of the English Premier League, Wolverhampton will face Leeds United. Read on for a detailed match preview and prediction.

Match preview

Wolves have endured a nightmare start to the season, suffering four consecutive defeats with an aggregate scoreline of 2:9—one of the worst starts in the club’s history. The opening round saw them soundly beaten by Manchester City (0:4), followed by losses to Bournemouth (0:1), a hard-fought defeat to Everton (2:3) where they battled until the end, and an away loss to Newcastle (0:1).

Despite the string of setbacks, there was a glimmer of positivity: in the cup tie against West Ham, Vitor Pereira’s side came from behind to beat Graham Potter’s men 3:2, turning the game around after trailing 1:2 until the 82nd minute. Wolves created plenty of chances and finally managed to convert them into goals.

Leeds have fared slightly better since returning from the Championship: they opened with a home win over Everton (1:0), but were then thrashed in London by Arsenal (0:5). In the third round, they drew with Newcastle (0:0) and suffered a defeat to Fulham in the fourth (0:1). After four rounds, Leeds have scored just one goal and conceded six, but their four points are enough for 16th place in the table.

Daniel Farke’s side are trying to play balanced football against similarly matched opponents, building up through set pieces and rapid vertical attacks. The team is still struggling to create clear chances, but Leeds are gradually finding their rhythm.

Probable line-ups

Wolverhampton: Sa, Mosquera, Agbadou, Krejci, Gomes, Joao Gomes, Andre, Bueno, Munetsi, Arias, Hwang

Leeds: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Gruev, Longstaff, Stach, Aaronson, Gnonto, Nmecha

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings, Leeds have won three times, Wolves once, and there has been one draw

Wolves have won just one of their last eight matches, losing seven and scoring only five goals

Four of Leeds’ last five matches have featured no more than two goals

Prediction

Both sides have had sluggish starts to the league campaign, struggling to create chances and lacking sharpness in front of goal. I don’t expect those problems to disappear in this head-to-head, so I’m predicting a low-scoring affair. My prediction: total under (2.5) goals at 1.65 odds.