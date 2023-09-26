RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Wehen vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023

Wehen vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Wehen vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023
Wehen Wiesbaden Wehen Wiesbaden
DFB-Pokal Germany 27 sep 2023, 14:45 Wehen Wiesbaden - RB Leipzig
-
- : -
Germany, Weisbaden, Brita-Arena
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.79

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Wehen will host Leipzig in the 1/32 finals of the DFB Pokal. The match will take place in Wiesbaden on Wednesday, September 27. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Wehen


Wehen is a provincial German club from the city of Wiesbaden. This is a very modest team if we take into account the standards of German football. Wehen has never played in the Bundesliga in its history and has never even fought for the entry into the elite division of the country. The record of the club is the 8th place in the 2. Bundesliga in the season of 2007/2008.

As for the DFB Pokal, the team can boast of reaching the quarter-finals in 2009.

Nowadays, Wehen, occupying the 14th place, is in the second part of the 2. Bundesliga standings. It can be noted that the team scores few goals even at the higher mentioned level – only 6 goals in 7 matches in the current season.

Leipzig


Leipzig has overcome a very long way in German football in a short period of time. The club, which is owned by the Red Bull concern, has gone through all the steps from the amateur level to the participation in the Champions League in just 10 years.

Leipzig is the current holder of the DFB Pokal, moreover, it defeated Bayern in the German Super Cup match at the start of the new season.

Speaking about the Bundesliga, the results are still pretty good. Leipzig lost the points only in one match, when the club was defeated by Bayer in the 1st round of the tournament. By the way, “the Bulls” also started with a victory in the Champions League.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Wehen has not known the taste of victory for 4 matches in a row.

Leipzig, on the contrary, has got a current winning streak of 5 matches. The goal difference is 15-2.

The teams have played against each other only twice. That happened within the third division of the country in 2013/2014. Then Wehen and Leipzig exchanged the home victories.

Prediction


It goes without saying that Leipzig is the undisputed favourite of the following battle. It’s hard to imagine what is needed for a sensation to happen. I am confident of an easy victory for the guests. I think that Wehen will not be able to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.79

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Mohun Bagan vs Bangaluru prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Super League India 27 sep 2023, 10:30 Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Mohun Bagan SG Odds: 1.92 Bengaluru FC Recommended MelBet
Empoli vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Serie A Italy 27 sep 2023, 12:30 Empoli vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Empoli Odds: 1.6 Salernitana Bet now MelBet
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Premier League South Africa 27 sep 2023, 13:30 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Mamelodi Sundowns FC Odds: 1.87 Bet now MelBet
Liverpool vs Leicester prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 EFL Cup England 27 sep 2023, 14:45 Liverpool vs Leicester prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Liverpool Odds: 1.63 Leicester Recommended MelBet
Inter vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Serie A Italy 27 sep 2023, 14:45 Inter vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Inter Odds: 1.67 Sassuolo Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:33 Barcelona dropped points in the match against Mallorca Football news Today, 16:57 Manchester United confidently passed Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup Football news Today, 16:26 Mourinho wants to see Sancho in his team Football news Today, 15:53 Barcelona have a verbal agreement with Man City to buy Cancelo Football news Today, 15:16 The Napoli head coach has four matches to rectify the situation Football news Today, 14:33 Armando Broya is not yet ready for Chelsea's main squad Football news Today, 13:42 UEFA admitted Russian teams U-17 to competition Football news Today, 13:04 Jadon Sancho was banned from using the facilities at Manchester United's training centre Football news Today, 12:32 Messi missed training session before the US Open Cup final Football news Today, 11:51 Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round
Sport Predictions
Football 27 sep 2023 Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Empoli vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Wehen vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Liverpool vs Leicester prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Inter vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Valencia vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Fluminense vs Internacional prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023