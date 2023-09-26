Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.79 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Wehen will host Leipzig in the 1/32 finals of the DFB Pokal. The match will take place in Wiesbaden on Wednesday, September 27. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Wehen



Wehen is a provincial German club from the city of Wiesbaden. This is a very modest team if we take into account the standards of German football. Wehen has never played in the Bundesliga in its history and has never even fought for the entry into the elite division of the country. The record of the club is the 8th place in the 2. Bundesliga in the season of 2007/2008.

As for the DFB Pokal, the team can boast of reaching the quarter-finals in 2009.

Nowadays, Wehen, occupying the 14th place, is in the second part of the 2. Bundesliga standings. It can be noted that the team scores few goals even at the higher mentioned level – only 6 goals in 7 matches in the current season.

Leipzig



Leipzig has overcome a very long way in German football in a short period of time. The club, which is owned by the Red Bull concern, has gone through all the steps from the amateur level to the participation in the Champions League in just 10 years.

Leipzig is the current holder of the DFB Pokal, moreover, it defeated Bayern in the German Super Cup match at the start of the new season.

Speaking about the Bundesliga, the results are still pretty good. Leipzig lost the points only in one match, when the club was defeated by Bayer in the 1st round of the tournament. By the way, “the Bulls” also started with a victory in the Champions League.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Wehen has not known the taste of victory for 4 matches in a row.

Leipzig, on the contrary, has got a current winning streak of 5 matches. The goal difference is 15-2.

The teams have played against each other only twice. That happened within the third division of the country in 2013/2014. Then Wehen and Leipzig exchanged the home victories.

Prediction



It goes without saying that Leipzig is the undisputed favourite of the following battle. It’s hard to imagine what is needed for a sensation to happen. I am confident of an easy victory for the guests. I think that Wehen will not be able to score.

