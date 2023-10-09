RU RU NG NG
Wales vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on October 11, 2023

Wales vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on October 11, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Wales vs Gibraltar prediction
Wales Wales
Friendly International 11 oct 2023, 14:45 Wales - Gibraltar
-
- : -
International,
Gibraltar Gibraltar
Review Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.85

On October 11, the Welsh national team will host Gibraltar in Wrexham. This will be a friendly match.

Wales

The British team has not had the status of a serious team for a long time, although they regularly qualify for major tournaments. However, in a test match against one of the weakest teams in Europe, they are unlikely to have any problems.

The Welsh team made it to both previous Euros, and even reached the playoffs. In 2022, they even made it to the world championship, although they showed nothing there, failing to qualify from the group.

Later, captain and long-time leader Gareth Bale left the team, which also affected the performance of the Welsh national team. Now only a miracle will help the Welsh cling to second place in the qualifying group for the 2024 European Championship.

Gibraltar

Nobody demands anything from this team. They only recently achieved official status. But still, the dwarf team does not have personnel potential yet. All they can hope for is victories over other weak teams in Europe.

In the qualifying matches for the European Championship they played Greece (twice), France, the Netherlands and Ireland and lost in most cases to a clean sheet.

Match prediction

The Welsh are, of course, considered the favorites of the match. At the same time, it is important to take into account the fact that they should save their energy for the official match. So I propose to focus on the fact that in this match they should score “total less than 3.0 goals” (odds - 1.85).

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.85

