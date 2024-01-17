Vizela vs Sporting prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Prediction on game W2(-1) Odds: 1.55 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

We present to our readers a forecast for the match between Vizela and Sporting, as the teams face each other in the context of the 18th round.

Vizela

Having completed half of the tournament distance, Vizela finds itself among the candidates for relegation, occupying the penultimate position in the league table. The gap from the 15th place, which ensures safety, is merely three points, so the battle is still ahead. In the last round, the team suffered a 1-4 defeat at home against Boavista, though the score did not reflect the game accurately, as the hosts registered 27 shots on goal compared to the visitors' 10. The club extended its winless streak in the championship to seven matches. Injuries will sideline players such as Moreira, Saint-Louis, and Ortiz, while Rashid has joined the national team.

Sporting

The capital club leads the league table after the first round, with only a one-point gap from the second position. In the last round, Sporting defeated Chaves 3-0 away, marking their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament. Just over a week ago, the team confidently beat Tondela 4-0 at home, securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Five players will miss the upcoming match; Fresneda and Saint-Just are injured, while Camacho, Morita, and Diomande are on international duty.

Head-to-head Statistics

In the first match, Vizela was trailing away, 0-2 after the first half, but managed to level the score. Sporting secured a 3-2 victory, thanks to a goal in the 90+6th minute.

Match Prediction for Vizela – Sporting

The second-to-last team in the championship faces the leader, making it evident where the bookmakers place their preference. Sporting should secure three points in such a clash, as the club aims to clinch the title. Vizela has its motivation, needing to maintain its status in the top tier. We bet on the success of the visitors with a one-goal handicap.