Vechta vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

On Friday in the second Bundesliga, Vechta will host Nuremberg, and our experts have prepared a match prediction for these teams.

Read more: Salernitana vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Vechta

The current championship hasn't been particularly bright for Vechta, as they currently sit in 12th place in the league table, trailing the top 3 by 10 points, so dreaming of promotion seems futile. However, they hold a 6-point gap from the relegation zone, so their focus should be on securing their place in the division. In the last round, the club delivered a solid performance against Karlsruhe away, deserving a victory but faltering in execution, ultimately ending in a 2-2 draw. The team lacks good form, having secured just one victory in seven matches.

Nuremberg

Nuremberg isn't far ahead of their upcoming opponent, with just two points more, placing them in the tenth position. In the last round, the team missed out on a home victory against Osnabruck with a 2-2 draw, with the opponent equalizing in the 90+3 minute, despite the hosts not deserving to drop points in that match. There's a lack of consistency in results, as they've managed only one victory in four encounters. Nuremberg concedes quite a lot, averaging almost two goals per match.

Interesting match facts and head-to-head history

The first-round encounter was intense, with Nuremberg playing at home, where they were reduced to ten men as early as the 11th minute, yet managed to play on equal terms until halftime. Ultimately, the hosts clinched a determined home victory with a score of 2-1. Vechta has won three out of their last four home encounters. Nuremberg has recorded 4 wins, 5 losses, and 1 draw in away matches.

Vechta vs Nuremberg Prediction

These are direct competitors, as only two points separate the teams in the league table. Initially, both teams were given equal chances of success, but currently, the odds on the hosts have slightly decreased. We expect an engaging battle with attacking plays, and a wager on over 2.5 goals appears reasonable.