RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Vechta vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Vechta vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Wehen Wiesbaden vs Nuernberg prediction
Wehen Wiesbaden Wehen Wiesbaden
2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Wehen Wiesbaden - Nuernberg
-
- : -
Germany, Weisbaden, Brita-Arena
Nuernberg Nuernberg
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction

On Friday in the second Bundesliga, Vechta will host Nuremberg, and our experts have prepared a match prediction for these teams.

Read more: Salernitana vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Vechta

The current championship hasn't been particularly bright for Vechta, as they currently sit in 12th place in the league table, trailing the top 3 by 10 points, so dreaming of promotion seems futile. However, they hold a 6-point gap from the relegation zone, so their focus should be on securing their place in the division. In the last round, the club delivered a solid performance against Karlsruhe away, deserving a victory but faltering in execution, ultimately ending in a 2-2 draw. The team lacks good form, having secured just one victory in seven matches.

Nuremberg

Nuremberg isn't far ahead of their upcoming opponent, with just two points more, placing them in the tenth position. In the last round, the team missed out on a home victory against Osnabruck with a 2-2 draw, with the opponent equalizing in the 90+3 minute, despite the hosts not deserving to drop points in that match. There's a lack of consistency in results, as they've managed only one victory in four encounters. Nuremberg concedes quite a lot, averaging almost two goals per match.

Interesting match facts and head-to-head history

The first-round encounter was intense, with Nuremberg playing at home, where they were reduced to ten men as early as the 11th minute, yet managed to play on equal terms until halftime. Ultimately, the hosts clinched a determined home victory with a score of 2-1. Vechta has won three out of their last four home encounters. Nuremberg has recorded 4 wins, 5 losses, and 1 draw in away matches.

Vechta vs Nuremberg Prediction

These are direct competitors, as only two points separate the teams in the league table. Initially, both teams were given equal chances of success, but currently, the odds on the hosts have slightly decreased. We expect an engaging battle with attacking plays, and a wager on over 2.5 goals appears reasonable.

Upcoming Predictions
Hamburger SV vs Hannover 96 prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Hamburg vs Hannover prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Hamburger SV Odds: 1.53 Hannover 96 Recommended MelBet
Levante vs Leganes prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 14:30 Levante vs Leganés prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Levante Odds: 1.57 Leganes Bet now 1xBet
Wellington Phoenix vs Western United FC prediction A-League Men Australia Today, 23:30 Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Wellington Phoenix Odds: 1.92 Western United FC Bet now MelBet
Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 10 feb 2024, 01:30 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Melbourne Victory Odds: 1.61 Macarthur FC Recommended MelBet
Brisbane Roar FC vs Melbourne City FC prediction A-League Men Australia 10 feb 2024, 02:00 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.6 Melbourne City FC Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:03 Barcelona have found a way to sign the Girona captain in the summer Football news Today, 04:28 Real Madrid's top goalkeeper could recover as early as March Football news Today, 03:39 FIFA officially commented on the introduction of the blue card Football news Today, 02:56 Luis Suarez replacement. The ex-Chelsea and Atletico forward has signed a contract with Gremio Hockey news Today, 02:16 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 01:43 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Boxing News Today, 01:32 Lopez successfully defended his WBO championship title in the first junior welterweight division Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Footballers, golfers, and basketball players. Top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2023 Football news Yesterday, 16:45 New regulations in football, Mbappé is getting closer to Real Madrid. Daily Digest for February 8 Basketball news Yesterday, 16:31 Toronto will trade the world champion to Brooklyn
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hamburg vs Hannover prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Vechta vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Levante vs Leganés prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Ipswich vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Manchester City vs Everton prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Cagliari - Lazio prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024