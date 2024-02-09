RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction
Union Berlin Union Berlin
Bundesliga Germany 10 feb 2024, 09:30 Union Berlin - Wolfsburg
-
- : -
Germany, Berlin, Alte Foersterei
Wolfsburg Wolfsburg
Review Н2Н Tournament table
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.88
In the 21st round of the Bundesliga, Union Berlin will host Wolfsburg, and the exclusive prediction for this event can be found on the pages of our resource.

Union Berlin

The capital club is still recovering from the consequences of their dismal start to the season, during which they suffered 12 consecutive defeats across all competitions, extending their winless streak to 16 matches. Following such setbacks, Union Berlin must now focus on avoiding relegation, despite finishing in the Champions League zone last season. Currently, the team sits 15th in the championship, with a 3-point gap from the bottom three. In the last round, the Berliners secured a draw away against second-from-bottom Mainz with a 1-1 scoreline.

Wolfsburg

The "Wolves" cannot boast significant results this season, as they currently occupy the 11th position in the league table. Their 8-point gap from the relegation zone is equal to that from the top six. In the last round, the team played out a spirited draw at home against Hoffenheim, extending their winless streak to five matches. Wolfsburg's performance reflects that of an inconsistent mid-table side, thus European competitions seem out of reach for now.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Wolfsburg secured a home victory with a 2-1 scoreline, with all three goals scored within the opening half-hour of the game. The teams have had mixed results in their head-to-head encounters, with a relatively short history, yet the visitors have never won in official matches. Wolfsburg is currently on a streak of four draws.

Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg Prediction

We anticipate a clash between evenly matched opponents, with the outcome hanging in the balance. Union Berlin holds a slight advantage, easily explained by the home advantage factor. Since the match is expected to be closely contested, a bet on both teams to score appears viable.

