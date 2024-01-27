Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 2.48 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 23rd round of the Turkish Super Lig, Trabzonspor will host Kasimpasa at their home stadium. The match prognosis for these teams has been carefully prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor currently holds the third position after 22 rounds, but the chances of climbing higher are slim, with Fenerbahce and Galatasaray leading by a 20-point margin. In the recent rounds, Trabzonspor has struggled to secure victories, experiencing a draw and two defeats. In the previous round, Abdullah Avci's team suffered a loss to Rizespor (0:1), and before that, they were defeated by Galatasaray (1:5).

Kasimpasa

Kasimpasa, with 29 points, occupies the eighth position. However, the team's recent form has taken a serious downturn. In the last 4 matches, Kasimpasa has garnered only 3 points and conceded 3 goals in 3 matches. In the previous round, they were defeated by the modest Pendikspor (2:3). Sami Ugurlu's team tends to play very attacking football, which often has a negative impact on the results.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 4th round, Trabzonspor convincingly defeated Kasimpasa 5:1.

Kasimpasa has won only 2 out of the last 10 matches against Trabzonspor.

In total, the teams have played 30 matches against each other, with Trabzonspor holding a 15:7 advantage in victories.

Match Prediction for Trabzonspor vs. Kasimpasa

Both teams play very dynamically, and a high number of goals in their matches is not uncommon. We predict that there will be more than 3 goals scored in this game.