Torpedo Kutaisi vs Sarajevo predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023

Torpedo Kutaisi Torpedo Kutaisi
Europa Conference League 13 july 2023, 13:00 Torpedo Kutaisi - FK Sarajevo
-
- : -
International, Kutaisi, Ramaz Shengelia Stadium
FK Sarajevo FK Sarajevo
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
On July 13, Stadion Ramaz Shengelia (Kutaisi) will host the first leg of the 1/8 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Torpedo Kutaisi will compete with Sarajevo. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Torpedo Kutaisi


The club, as the name implies, was founded in the middle of the previous century, immediately after the World War II. Speaking about the peak, it was even possible to play in the elite division of the USSR in the 60s. It is reasonable to mention that league titles and five cups were taken during the time of independence – although it spent a couple of years in the local second league of the country. The higher mentioned success included a previous cup one that allowed the team, which finished only in the 5th place in the Crystalbet Erovnuli Liga of 2022, to return to the European arena. “The Black and Whites” stopped a step away from the group stage of the Europa League in 2018 – they were knocked out only in the decisive round of qualification by Ludogorets. Still, there were a 0-2 score and a 0-1 result in the confrontation with Ordabasy, after which the Georgian team did not play at the international arena.

Sarajevo


The club actually started as the namesake of its current rival – it was named Torpedo when it was created, moreover, its first year coincided – it was 1946. It was considered a symbol of Bosnian football during the Yugoslav times, and twice, in 1967 and 1985, the club was the champion of the national tournament even during the incredible competition. Well, the times of independence added 5 sets of gold medals and the successes of 7 cup titles. Taking into account the general background, the 4th place in the previous draw was a rather modest result, but it also allowed the club to participate in the European competitions. There, the Bosnian club started its way regularly, but did not really achieve anything special – the team never reached the group stage of any tournament. The previous start, which happened in 2021, ended in the 0-1 and 0-0 results.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The clubs from Georgia and Bosnia have not played against each other before.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that the Bosnian team will be the favourite, even on the away field. Still, Torpedo not only plays at the home arena, but also has got a permanent practice, while Sarajevo is just coming out of holidays. Thus, we bet on the victory of the hosts in Kutaisi with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 2.15).

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
