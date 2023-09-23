Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.12 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Sunday, 24 September, the match of the fifth round of the Italian Serie A between Torino and Roma will take place in Turin. The referee of the match will blow the starting whistle at 20:45 CET.

Torino

Torino can be called a stable mid-table side in the Italian top division. Since returning to Serie A in 2013, the Bulls have never been higher than seventh place, and the last two seasons ended in tenth position. There have been occasions when they have had to fight for survival, but never in recent years has the team fought a serious battle for a place in the European Cup.

At the start of this season the team is seventh: just under the sixth line, which gives the right to play in the UEFA Conference League. However, serious conclusions should not be drawn yet. Firstly, only seven matches have been played, and secondly, of the serious opponents was only Milan, to whom Torino lost away 1-4. But the other meetings add optimism, because Ivan Juric's team, who has been coaching the team since May 2021, defeated Genoa, Salernitana and Cagliari. It is also noteworthy that in all three meetings Torino did not concede.

Roma

The Wolves in recent years have cemented the title of the team that occupies the places just after the top clubs. The club's last participation in the Champions League was back in the 2018/2019 season, after which Roma had to be satisfied with the UEFA Conference League and UEFA Europa League. José Mourinho's wards have some success in these tournaments as well, as the Romans won the third most important European Cup a year ago. However, these are definitely not the results that the fans want to see.

The start of the new season so far does not add optimism. Roma drew with Salernitana (2-2), lost to Hellas Verona (1-2), as well as to Milan (1-2). It was only last weekend that the the Wolves finally won for the first time in the current championship, destroying Empoli 7-0. After that, the Romans also defeated Sheriff (2-1) in Moldova in the first round of the UEFA Europa League group stage. Has the team picked up form and is coming out of the crisis? We will find out the answer to this question just in this match.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

Despite their status, Roma do not have a total advantage in head-to-head meetings: 74 wins for the Romans against 56 for the Bulls. Yes, the Romans win more often, but there are occasional setbacks: for example, as it was in the last championship, when Torino won away until 90+4 minutes 1-0, but still missed the victory.

Particular attention in this match should be paid to the Bulls striker Nemanja Radonjić. The forward, who has no place in the starting line-up of the Serbian national team, scores in two consecutive games for Torino.

Prediction

Roma do not know how to play against underdogs. Jose Mourinho himself would not refuse to play "second number", but will be forced to possess the ball more and crack the rich defence of the hosts. Bookmakers still consider the Wolves to be the favourites, but this status is not clear. Betting on the winner is risky. A bet on goals from both teams looks more obvious: although Torino haven't conceded in recent matches, they haven't played against a striker of Dybala's level.