The Norwegians are going to win again! RFS vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

One of the fixtures in the second round of the Champions League qualifiers will be held in Latvia, where local club RFS will host Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt at the LNK Sporta Parks arena. The first leg in Norway concluded with a resounding 4-0 victory for the home team. Here is the match prediction from the experts at Dailysports.

RFS

Victor Moroz's team claimed their second championship title in history last season, narrowly surpassing their main rivals, FK Riga, by a single point due to the latter's slip-up in the final round. In the current Virsliga season, RFS occupies the top spot, leading FK Riga by four points. In the previous qualifying round, the Latvian club convincingly defeated Northern Ireland's Larne, winning 3-0 at home and 4-0 away. However, Moroz's squad struggled to compete with the Norwegian champions and now have little chance of turning the tie around. Over the weekend, RFS secured a 4-1 victory in a league match against Tukums 2000.

Bodo/Glimt

Glimt are enjoying another stellar season, firmly seated at the top of the Norwegian Eliteserien table. In 17 matches, Kjetil Knutsen's team has amassed 37 points, recording 11 victories and only two losses. They lead their closest competitor, Viking, by six points, although Viking has a game in hand. In their last league match, Bodø/Glimt played to a 1-1 draw away against KFUM Oslo. The Norwegian side remains unbeaten at home in eight matches, having secured five wins. Following their emphatic victory over RFS, Bodø/Glimt can confidently prepare for the next round of qualifiers. It is worth noting that last year, the Norwegian club reached the final playoff stage, where they were narrowly defeated in extra time by Dinamo Zagreb.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

The teams have never faced each other in European competitions.

In five of Bodo/Glimt's last six matches, the "Both Teams to Score" bet has won.

In RFS's last five matches, the "Total Over 2.5" bet has won.

RFS vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

The outcome of this pairing is already clear, allowing the Norwegians to play at a relaxed pace. Even so, this might still be enough to overcome RFS. Our bet here is "Both Teams to Score" with odds of 1.60.