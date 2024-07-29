RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions We are in for a colourful match in the third round! Paraguay vs Mali Prediction

We are in for a colourful match in the third round! Paraguay vs Mali Prediction

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Paraguay U23 vs Mali U23 prediction Photo: apf.org.py / Author unknown
Paraguay U23 Paraguay U23
Summer Olympics Yesterday, 15:00 Paraguay U23 - Mali U23
Finished
1 : 0
International, Paris, Parc des Princes
Mali U23 Mali U23
Marcelo Fernandez
5’
Review Match details Lineup Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.9

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

As part of the third round of the group stage of the Olympic football tournament in Paris, Paraguay and Mali will face each other. Here's a prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Paraguay

The Paraguayan national team is a rare participant in football tournaments at the Olympic Games. The last time this team participated was 20 years ago in Greece, where Paraguay reached the final but narrowly lost to Argentina.

In the opening round of this tournament, Paraguay suffered a surprising heavy defeat, losing 0-5 to Japan. This result highlighted serious defensive problems and a lackluster attacking performance from the South Americans.

However, Paraguay managed to secure three points in the second round against Israel. The "Guarani" led twice, but Israel equalized both times. It was only in injury time, at the 90+3 and 90+6 minutes, that Paraguay scored two decisive goals to win the match.

Mali

Like Paraguay, Mali participated in the Olympic Games in 2004 in Greece, where they surprised many by reaching the quarter-finals. However, they were narrowly defeated in overtime by Italy.

In the opening round of this tournament, Mali faced Israel and managed to secure a point with a 1-1 draw. Despite dominating much of the game, Mali conceded the first goal. They managed to equalize but couldn't score the winning goal. Mali also failed to impress in the second round, losing 0-1 to Japan.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams have never played against each other before.
  • In four of Paraguay's last five matches, the "Total Over 2.5" bet was successful.
  • Only in one of Mali's last five matches did the "Both Teams to Score" bet win.

Paraguay vs Mali Prediction

Bookmakers are cautious with the odds for this match, giving approximately equal chances to both teams. Given the offensive and defensive dynamics of both teams, we recommend betting on "Total Over 2.5" goals with odds of 1.90.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.9

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Australia vs USA prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Australia Odds: 1.6 USA Recommended MelBet
Zambia vs Germany prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Zambia Odds: 1.9 Germany Bet now MelBet
Partizan Belgrade vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League Qualification Today, 14:00 We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Partizan Belgrade Odds: 1.65 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now MelBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic prediction Olympics 2024. Women`s Single Today, 14:30 Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.65 Donna Vekic Recommended 1xBet
Austria Wien vs Ilves prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 14:30 Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Austria Wien Odds: 1.64 Ilves Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming matches
All
Auda 0 - 0 Cliftonville Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Auda
0
Cliftonville
0
12’
Japan 0 - 0 Nigeria Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Japan
0
Nigeria
0
12’
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Brazil
0
Spain
0
12’
Haecken - : - F91 Dudelange Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Haecken
-
F91 Dudelange
-
13:00
Fehervar FC - : - Sumqayit Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Fehervar FC
-
Sumqayit
-
13:00
RFS - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 13:00 Champions League Qualification.
RFS
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
13:00
Zambia - : - Germany Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Zambia
-
Germany
-
13:00
Australia - : - USA Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Australia
-
USA
-
13:00
FC Midtjylland - : - UE Santa Coloma Today, 13:15 Champions League Qualification.
FC Midtjylland
-
UE Santa Coloma
-
13:15
Partizan Belgrade - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 14:00 Champions League Qualification.
Partizan Belgrade
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
14:00
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 10:40 "My friend, you greedy belly, keep working," Usyk replied to Tyson Fury Olympic Games News Today, 10:36 Warming up for doubles. Alcaraz calmly reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament Football news Today, 10:34 Ex-Arsenal forward lobbies for Arteta's charge to move to Marseille Olympic Games News Today, 10:11 28 years. Musetti is the first Italian to reach the 1/4 final at the Olympics in the 21st century Olympic Games News Today, 10:02 Argentina has won its first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in eight years Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Football news Today, 09:55 Nice are set to sign a Juventus forward. The transfer is unscheduled Olympic Games News Today, 09:53 A triathlete from Kazakhstan failed to finish the race and sought medical attention at the Olympics Boxing News Today, 09:35 "I warned you". Tyson Fury recorded a menacing warning for Usyk during the run in Olympic Games News Today, 09:28 One of the world's top sprint stars and Olympic medalist will not compete in the 100 meters
Sport Predictions
Football Today USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Football Today Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Club America Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024