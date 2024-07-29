We are in for a colourful match in the third round! Paraguay vs Mali Prediction

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.9 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

As part of the third round of the group stage of the Olympic football tournament in Paris, Paraguay and Mali will face each other. Here's a prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Paraguay

The Paraguayan national team is a rare participant in football tournaments at the Olympic Games. The last time this team participated was 20 years ago in Greece, where Paraguay reached the final but narrowly lost to Argentina.

In the opening round of this tournament, Paraguay suffered a surprising heavy defeat, losing 0-5 to Japan. This result highlighted serious defensive problems and a lackluster attacking performance from the South Americans.

However, Paraguay managed to secure three points in the second round against Israel. The "Guarani" led twice, but Israel equalized both times. It was only in injury time, at the 90+3 and 90+6 minutes, that Paraguay scored two decisive goals to win the match.

Mali

Like Paraguay, Mali participated in the Olympic Games in 2004 in Greece, where they surprised many by reaching the quarter-finals. However, they were narrowly defeated in overtime by Italy.

In the opening round of this tournament, Mali faced Israel and managed to secure a point with a 1-1 draw. Despite dominating much of the game, Mali conceded the first goal. They managed to equalize but couldn't score the winning goal. Mali also failed to impress in the second round, losing 0-1 to Japan.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

The teams have never played against each other before.

In four of Paraguay's last five matches, the "Total Over 2.5" bet was successful.

Only in one of Mali's last five matches did the "Both Teams to Score" bet win.

Paraguay vs Mali Prediction

Bookmakers are cautious with the odds for this match, giving approximately equal chances to both teams. Given the offensive and defensive dynamics of both teams, we recommend betting on "Total Over 2.5" goals with odds of 1.90.