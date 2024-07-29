Dinamo Batumi can surprise! Deсiс vs Dinamo Batumi Prediction

Prediction on game Win Dinamo Batumi Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Tuesday, one of the participants of the third round of the Conference League qualifiers will be determined in Podgorica, where the local club Dečić will host Georgian Dinamo Batumi at the "City" Stadium. The first match between these rivals in Georgia ended with a 2-0 victory for the Montenegrin team. Here's the prediction for this match from the Dailysports expert team.

Deсiс

The "Blues" won their domestic league last season, finishing six points ahead of their nearest rivals, Mornar Bar. In 36 matches, Dečić lost only six times, securing 20 victories. As part of their preparation for the European competitions, Dečić played three friendly matches, losing to OFK Belgrade, Spartak Subotica, and Vojvodina.

The losing streak continued in the Champions League qualifiers, where they lost to Welsh club The New Saints on aggregate – 0-3 away and 1-1 at home. However, Dečić was fortunate in the first match of the Conference League. Despite Dinamo Batumi dominating and outplaying Dečić in all aspects, they managed to score two unanswered goals.

Dinamo Batumi

The "White-Blues" won the Georgian championship again after two years. However, in the current Erovnuli Liga season, the team is only in fourth place, with 31 points from 18 matches. In their last five matches, Dinamo managed to secure three points in only one match, while losing three times.

In the first round of the Champions League, Dinamo Batumi faced a very strong opponent in Bulgarian Ludogorets. To their credit, the "White-Blues" put up a fight. After losing the first match away 1-3, Dinamo scored in the third minute of the return match. However, the remaining 87 minutes were not enough for Giorgi Geguchadze's team to score a second goal and level the aggregate score. The match against Dečić was a real shock for Dinamo, as they looked stronger at home.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

The teams have never faced each other before in European competitions.

Only once in Dečić's last five matches did the "Total Over 2.5" bet win.

In three of Dinamo Batumi's last five matches, the "Both Teams to Score" bet won.

Deсiс vs Dinamo Batumi Prediction

The result of the first match surprised many. Bookmakers' odds also reflect this, as they offer a coefficient of around 1.80 for Dinamo Batumi's victory. Given Dinamo Batumi's strength and determination to overturn the first-leg deficit, we recommend betting on "Dinamo Batumi to Win" at odds of 1.80.