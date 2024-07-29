Will Flora be in trouble? Flora vs Virtus Prediction

Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the second-round qualifiers for the Conference League will be played in Tallinn, where local club Flora will host Virtus at the "Le Coq Arena." The first match between these teams in San Marino ended in a 0-0 draw. Will we see a goal drought in the return match? Here is the prediction for this match from the Dailysports expert team.

Flora

The "Green-Whites" won the gold medals in the Estonian Championship for the second time in a row last season. As a result, the team got the chance to play in the Champions League, but Flora's journey in the main European competition was short-lived. In the first round, they faced Slovenian Celje and lost twice.

The home match was a disaster, with Flora conceding five unanswered goals. Away, they fought hard but still lost 1-2. Before the first match against Virtus, the "Green-Whites" lost 0-2 to Tammeka in the league. As a result, with 36 points, Flora is in third place in the league table, 16 points behind Levadia.

Virtus

Luigi Bizzotto's team finished first last season, accumulating 79 points in 30 matches. They were two points ahead of their closest rival, La Fiorita. Virtus lost only three matches and secured 26 victories.

Thanks to their championship, Virtus started in the European competitions for the first time in their history. In the first round of the Champions League qualifiers, they faced Romanian side FCSB. The tie was effectively decided in the first match, where the Romanians won 7-1 away. In the return leg, Virtus lost 0-4. Moving to the Conference League, they managed to keep a clean sheet against Flora, although Flora was the better team.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

The teams have never faced each other before in European competitions.

Only one of Virtus's last five matches saw the "Both Teams to Score" bet win.

Flora has failed to win in their last six matches.

Flora vs Virtus Prediction

Bookmakers seem confident in the home team's victory, offering odds of around 1.14 for a Flora win. We suggest betting on "Total Under 3.5" with odds of 1.60.