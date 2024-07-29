RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Will Flora be in trouble? Flora vs Virtus Prediction

Will Flora be in trouble? Flora vs Virtus Prediction

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Flora Tallinn vs Virtus Acquaviva prediction Фото: fcflora.ee / Автор неизвестен
Flora Tallinn Flora Tallinn
Conference League Qualification Yesterday, 12:00 Flora Tallinn - Virtus Acquaviva
Finished
5 : 2
International, Tallinn, A Le Coq Arena
Virtus Acquaviva Virtus Acquaviva
Mark Lepik
4’ (P)
Rauno Sappinen
77’ (P)
Rauno Alliku
92’ 97’
Vladislav Kreida
120’
68’
Simone Benincasa
88’
Marseljan Mema
Review Match details Lineup H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

One of the second-round qualifiers for the Conference League will be played in Tallinn, where local club Flora will host Virtus at the "Le Coq Arena." The first match between these teams in San Marino ended in a 0-0 draw. Will we see a goal drought in the return match? Here is the prediction for this match from the Dailysports expert team.

Flora

The "Green-Whites" won the gold medals in the Estonian Championship for the second time in a row last season. As a result, the team got the chance to play in the Champions League, but Flora's journey in the main European competition was short-lived. In the first round, they faced Slovenian Celje and lost twice.

The home match was a disaster, with Flora conceding five unanswered goals. Away, they fought hard but still lost 1-2. Before the first match against Virtus, the "Green-Whites" lost 0-2 to Tammeka in the league. As a result, with 36 points, Flora is in third place in the league table, 16 points behind Levadia.

Virtus

Luigi Bizzotto's team finished first last season, accumulating 79 points in 30 matches. They were two points ahead of their closest rival, La Fiorita. Virtus lost only three matches and secured 26 victories.

Thanks to their championship, Virtus started in the European competitions for the first time in their history. In the first round of the Champions League qualifiers, they faced Romanian side FCSB. The tie was effectively decided in the first match, where the Romanians won 7-1 away. In the return leg, Virtus lost 0-4. Moving to the Conference League, they managed to keep a clean sheet against Flora, although Flora was the better team.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams have never faced each other before in European competitions.
  • Only one of Virtus's last five matches saw the "Both Teams to Score" bet win.
  • Flora has failed to win in their last six matches.

Flora vs Virtus Prediction

Bookmakers seem confident in the home team's victory, offering odds of around 1.14 for a Flora win. We suggest betting on "Total Under 3.5" with odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Australia vs USA prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Australia Odds: 1.6 USA Recommended MelBet
Zambia vs Germany prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Zambia Odds: 1.9 Germany Bet now MelBet
Partizan Belgrade vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League Qualification Today, 14:00 We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Partizan Belgrade Odds: 1.65 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now MelBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic prediction Olympics 2024. Women`s Single Today, 14:30 Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.65 Donna Vekic Recommended 1xBet
Austria Wien vs Ilves prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 14:30 Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Austria Wien Odds: 1.64 Ilves Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming matches
All
Auda 0 - 0 Cliftonville Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Auda
0
Cliftonville
0
12’
Japan 0 - 0 Nigeria Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Japan
0
Nigeria
0
12’
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Brazil
0
Spain
0
12’
Haecken - : - F91 Dudelange Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Haecken
-
F91 Dudelange
-
13:00
Fehervar FC - : - Sumqayit Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Fehervar FC
-
Sumqayit
-
13:00
RFS - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 13:00 Champions League Qualification.
RFS
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
13:00
Zambia - : - Germany Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Zambia
-
Germany
-
13:00
Australia - : - USA Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Australia
-
USA
-
13:00
FC Midtjylland - : - UE Santa Coloma Today, 13:15 Champions League Qualification.
FC Midtjylland
-
UE Santa Coloma
-
13:15
Partizan Belgrade - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 14:00 Champions League Qualification.
Partizan Belgrade
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
14:00
Latest News
Olympic Games News Today, 11:05 A sensation in table tennis. The world number one has been eliminated in the second match Olympic Games News Today, 10:59 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Olympic Games News Today, 10:57 Guatemalan athlete brings her country its first ever Olympic gold medal Boxing News Today, 10:40 "My friend, you greedy belly, keep working," Usyk replied to Tyson Fury Olympic Games News Today, 10:36 Warming up for doubles. Alcaraz calmly reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament Football news Today, 10:34 Ex-Arsenal forward lobbies for Arteta's charge to move to Marseille Olympic Games News Today, 10:11 28 years. Musetti is the first Italian to reach the 1/4 final at the Olympics in the 21st century Olympic Games News Today, 10:02 Argentina has won its first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in eight years Football news Today, 09:55 Nice are set to sign a Juventus forward. The transfer is unscheduled Olympic Games News Today, 09:53 A triathlete from Kazakhstan failed to finish the race and sought medical attention at the Olympics
Sport Predictions
Football Today USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Football Today Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Club America Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024