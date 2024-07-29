RU RU
Pyunik will beat Struga at home! Pyunik vs Struga Prediction

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Pyunik vs FK Struga prediction Photo: fcpyunik.am / Author unknown
Pyunik Pyunik
Conference League Qualification Yesterday, 12:00 Pyunik - FK Struga
Finished
3 : 1
International, Yerevan, Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan
FK Struga FK Struga
Serges Deble
16’
Mikhail Kovalenko
45’ 90 + 6’
45 + 4’
Besart Ibraimi
One of the second-round qualifiers for the Conference League will take place on Tuesday in Yerevan, where local club Pyunik will host Struga. The first match in Macedonia ended with a 2-1 victory for Struga. Here is the prediction for this match from the Dailysports expert team.

Pyunik

Pyunik reclaimed the Armenian championship title after two years. In 36 matches, the team only suffered two defeats, securing 24 victories. They narrowly edged out Noah by just two points under Egishe Melikyan's leadership.

Last season, Pyunik participated in the Conference League, where they progressed through the first two rounds, defeating Estonian Narva-Trans (2:0 and 3:0) and Swedish Kalmar (2:1 and 2:1). However, they struggled against Norwegian Bodo/Glimt.

This season, Pyunik's journey in the Champions League ended in the first qualifying round against Dinamo Minsk. After a 0-0 draw away, they lost 1-0 at home, which relegated the Armenian champions to the Conference League, where they lost the first match against Struga.

Struga

Struga won the last two championships in North Macedonia. In the recent season, they edged out Shkendija 79 on goal difference and surpassed Shkupi by two points. In 33 matches, Struga secured 20 victories but lost nine times.

Last season, Struga struggled in the Champions League qualifiers, losing in the first round to Zalgiris (0:0 and 1:2). Relegated to the Conference League, they defeated Buducnost (1:0 and 4:3) and Swift Esperange (3:1 and 1:2) but failed to overcome Breidablik.

Struga also had a tough start in the current season's European competitions. In the first qualifying round of the Champions League, they lost twice to Slovan Bratislava (2:4 away and 1:2 at home). However, they managed to defeat Pyunik at home in the Conference League, leaving the final outcome to be decided in Yerevan.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams have never faced each other before.
  • Only in one of Pyunik's matches this season has the "Both Teams to Score" bet won.
  • In Struga's last three matches, the "Total Over 2.5" bet has won.

Pyunik vs Struga Prediction

Bookmakers slightly favor the home team, giving Pyunik a win probability with odds of 2.20. We believe Pyunik can take revenge at home. Our bet is "Pyunik to Win with Handicap (0)" at odds of 1.63.

