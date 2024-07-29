The Icelanders can take revenge! Drita vs Breidablik Prediction

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.83 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

One of the matches in the Conference League qualification will take place in Podujevo, where local club Drita will host Breidablik at the "Zahir Pajaziti" stadium. The first match between these teams ended with an away victory for Drita with a score of 2-1. Can the Icelandic team bounce back on the road? Here is the prediction for the match from the Dailysports expert team.

Drita

The "Intelligentsia" finished third in the Kosovo Superliga last season, earning 67 points in 36 matches. They were 11 points behind the champions, FC Balkani. It is worth noting that Drita ended the season poorly, earning only two points in their last three rounds.

To prepare for the European competitions, Drita played friendly matches. In two games, the team lost 0-4 to Shkendija 79 and drew 1-1 with Arda. In the first match against Breidablik, Ardian Nuhiu's team performed poorly and was outplayed in all aspects. However, sometimes even when playing worse, a team can secure a victory, which was the case in this match.

Breidablik

The club from Kópavogur finished fourth in the Icelandic Championship last season, earning the right to play in the Conference League. In the current domestic championship, Breidablik is in second place after 15 rounds, trailing league leaders Vikingur by six points.

In the current Conference League campaign, the "Greens" passed the first qualifying round by overcoming Macedonian side Tikves, losing 2-3 away but taking revenge at home with a 3-1 win. Notably, ahead of their clash with Drita, Breidablik secured a 4-2 victory over KR Reykjavik in the Icelandic Championship.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

The teams have not faced each other in European competitions before.

In Breidablik's last five matches, the "Both Teams to Score" bet has won.

In four of Drita's last five matches, the "Total Over 2.5" bet has won.

Drita vs Breidablik Prediction

Bookmakers are cautious with the odds for this match, evaluating the teams' chances with approximately equal coefficients. Although Drita won the first match, the statistics indicate that the Kosovan team's victory was quite sensational. Our bet here is "Breidablik to Win with a Handicap (0)" at odds of 1.83.